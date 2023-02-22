Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff to marry again at 50, know all details about his bride

Sachin Shroff

Actor Sachin Shroff has found love again. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is set to tie the knot again on February 25. Sachin, who plays the titular character in the popular sitcom, was previously married to actress Juhi Parmar but they parted ways in 2018. As per reports, the 50-year-old will wed in an intimate ceremony in the coming week.

As per reports, Sachin is tying the knot with a family friend. The bride is a good friend of his sister. However, the family has said they do not want to divulge too much information about her in a bid to keep her out of the limelight. However, some reports have said that the wedding will take place in a Mumbai hotel on the evening of February 25.

Last year, Sachin had joined the show as the new Taarak Mehta after Shailesh Lodha left the show having starred in it for fourteen years. The reaction to his entry in the show as initially mixed as many fans were not in favour of such a pivotal character being recast. However, since then, his portrayal of the character has been received favourably.

Sachin was earlier married to fellow TV star Juhi Parmar. They tied the knot in February 2009 at a palace in Jaipur. They have a daughter, named Samaira, who was born on January 27, 2013. In early 2018, the couple confirmed that they had filed for a divorce. It was finalised later in the year with Juhi Parmar being given the custody of their daughter.

Sachin Shroff began his acting career in the early 2000s with shows like Kammal and Naam Gum Jaayega, followed by episodic roles in CID, Mano Ya Na Mano, among others. He has also worked in the web series Aashram and films Dasvi and Double XL.