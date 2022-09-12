Search icon
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Sachin Shroff replaces Shailesh Lodha in show, Asit Kumarr Modi confirms

Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of TMKOC, said that Sachin Shroff had replaced Lodha after much conjecture following Shailesh Lodha's departure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

File photo

In the well-known programme Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, television actor Sachin Shroff has taken over Shailesh Lodha's role as Taarak Mehta. Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of TMKOC, said that Shroff had replaced Lodha after much conjecture following Lodha's departure. 

Speaking to AajTak,  he said, “Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. Sachin is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha in this show. Sachin has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show. Now, because of this, viewers can’t be kept waiting. I had to bring someone on the show for them. I wish to God that even Sachin receives the same love from the audience.” 

He added, “See, it is a journey of 15 years, it is obvious that ups and downs will keep on coming. After all, the audience is our priority. I don’t want to disappoint them. We have a team of good writers and direction, so hopefully people will accept Sachin in the role of Taarak Mehta.” 

Recently, there were reports of Raj Anadkat  quitting the show and now, the actor has broken his silence on these rumours. Without giving any direct answer, Raj told Pinkvilla, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know." 

When asked if these constant rumours affect him, the actor, who replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu in 2017, told the portal, "No, those stories don’t bother me aur sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (patience always lead to sweet results).” 

Also read: Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Asit Kumar Modi, others celebrate 14 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

For the unversed, the cast and crew members of TMKOC recently celebrated its 14th anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters. Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham society, it is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. 

