Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

It seems host Salman Khan is upset after Anurag Dobhal complained and accused the actor of mocking his Bro Sena.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants have been in the news ever since they stepped inside the controversial house. Recently, Anurag Dobhal was seen complaining about host Salman Khan and accused him of mocking his Bro Sena.

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was getting upset and saying that he will now guide only those contestants who want to take his advice. What caught everyone's attention was Salman Khan saying, "jo mujhe dena tha iss show main main de chuka hun, I don't know abb agle saal hota hai yaa nahi hota. Mujhe koi shauk nahi hai aapko yaha aake gyaan dun, tutor karun and baad me apne aap koi justify karu. Kya lagte ho aap mere. (Whatever I had to give to this show, I have given it. I don't know if it will happen next year or not. "

Salman Khan's statement has now left his fans worried as they feel no other person can host Bigg Boss show better than him. Meanwhile, earlier, Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider had a heated verbal argument with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. Things got more serious when Anurag threw a cup in his anger and broke the house property. This made Bigg Boss furious as well, and they gave two punishments.

First, the kitchen supply was cut off for the entire house and secondly, Anurag was nominated till the end of the season. He was seen asking for a voluntary exit from the show. When Bigg Boss called him in the confession room, Anurag can be heard saying, "Agar yeh cheezein chalti rahin toh main nahi survive kar paunga (If these things continue, then I won't be able to survive in this house)."

Netizens have reacted and said Anurag is "trying too hard to copy MC Stan". The rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. At multiple times, he remained a lone warrior inside the show and wanted to make a voluntary exit as he couldn't handle the game's pressure. But it was Salman Khan and his friends who motivated him to stay and he went on to win the Grand Finale.