Headlines

Day 6 of U'khand tunnel collapse: 'Cracking sound' has put rescue effort at standstill to free 41 labourers

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

'Band karo': Viral video of woman grooving at crowded railway station angers internet, watch

Meet Pak woman who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8200 crore company by saving her 6-month salary

Delhi-NCR: Traffic advisory issued in Delhi, Noida ahead of Chhath Puja 2023, check routes to avoid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIM alumnus, Isha Ambani's partner as director of Rs 1.41 lakh crore Mukesh Ambani's company

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

5 nations seek International Criminal Court probe into war crimes in Palestinian territories

Debutants who shined in the 2023 World Cup 

Top 10 batsmen in ICC players ODI ranking 2023 

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in World Cup editions from 1975 to 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, broke records of KGF, Baahubali 2

HomeTelevision

Television

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

It seems host Salman Khan is upset after Anurag Dobhal complained and accused the actor of mocking his Bro Sena.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17 contestants have been in the news ever since they stepped inside the controversial house. Recently, Anurag Dobhal was seen complaining about host Salman Khan and accused him of mocking his Bro Sena.

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was getting upset and saying that he will now guide only those contestants who want to take his advice. What caught everyone's attention was Salman Khan saying, "jo mujhe dena tha iss show main main de chuka hun, I don't know abb agle saal hota hai yaa nahi hota. Mujhe koi shauk nahi hai aapko yaha aake gyaan dun, tutor karun and baad me apne aap koi justify karu. Kya lagte ho aap mere. (Whatever I had to give to this show, I have given it. I don't know if it will happen next year or not. "

Salman Khan's statement has now left his fans worried as they feel no other person can host Bigg Boss show better than him. Meanwhile, earlier, Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider had a heated verbal argument with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. Things got more serious when Anurag threw a cup in his anger and broke the house property. This made Bigg Boss furious as well, and they gave two punishments.

First, the kitchen supply was cut off for the entire house and secondly, Anurag was nominated till the end of the season. He was seen asking for a voluntary exit from the show. When Bigg Boss called him in the confession room, Anurag can be heard saying, "Agar yeh cheezein chalti rahin toh main nahi survive kar paunga (If these things continue, then I won't be able to survive in this house)."

Netizens have reacted and said Anurag is "trying too hard to copy MC Stan". The rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. At multiple times, he remained a lone warrior inside the show and wanted to make a voluntary exit as he couldn't handle the game's pressure. But it was Salman Khan and his friends who motivated him to stay and he went on to win the Grand Finale.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Masaba Gupta slams former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist joke against Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards

'Feel embarrassed': Wasim Akram strongly criticizes Sikander Bakht's allegations of toss-fixing against Rohit Sharma

Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Trippy Trippy

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: CM Dhami reviews operations to rescue trapped workers

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply for 8283 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in, check eligibility criteria

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE