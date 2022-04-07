Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui call Vinit Kakar 'tharki'

Poonam Pandey has become one of the most entertaining contestants of Lock Upp. Her honest confession, outspoken attitude, and recent strip-tease have strengthened her fan base. Well, among the new wild card entries, Vinit Kakar has been a fan of Pandey, and he has also expressed his admiration for the actress. Vinit has said on multiple occasions that he has seen her videos (her erotic content) multiple times, and Poonam felt a little awkward around him.

In tonight's episode, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey were seen talking about wildcard contestant Vinit Kakar. While Munawar said that he is 'uncle types', Anjali called him 'tharki 40 plus aged buddha'. Poonam also joined him and called Vinit Kakar 'tharki (pervert)'. Poonam said that Vinit has told her multiple times that he has watched her videos. Poonam Pandey said on Lock Upp, "Mereko aate ke saath bola ki tere saare videos dekhe hai maine, vo bhi 4-5 baar" (He's told me at least 4-5 times that he has seen all my videos). Anjali added, "This is the reason I stay away from him." Poonam then told her teammates, "This is a family show, kuch bhi bologe, har age ke log dekh rahe hain."

The 'Nasha' actress was on the 'Lock Upp Chargesheet' last week as she was one of the nominated contestants and then, she had made a promise to the fans that she would remove her T-shirt on the camera if she gets saved through public voting. As the results were announced by the 'Manikarnika' actress herself on the Judgement Day episode on Sunday, April 3, Poonam received the highest number of votes. In the Sunday episode itself, Poonam fulfilled her promise. She went topless in front of the camera in the absence of the other inmates. However, the model-actress didn't go completely nude as she was wearing her innerwear.