Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik's fans slam Mohit Malik for 'targeting' the actress, check out tweets

Rubina Dilaik is in the news because of her verbal spat with Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. On social media yesterday, Rubina Dilaik's supporters criticised Mohit Malik for disrespecting the latter. It appears that they were both meant to perform a partner stunt together. Rubina Dilaik revealed that she is terrified of snakes and that the prank involved reptiles. She was made fun of by Mohit Malik for just wanting to perform stunts that would increase her TV visibility. She was upset by this.

Those who watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are aware of Mohit Malik's close friendships with Sriti Jha and Kanika Mann. They have always received his preference, along with Jannat Zubair. Bigg Boss 14's victor, Rubina Dilaik, is renowned for her ability to roast opponents. However, supporters of Rubina Dilaik attacked Mohit Malik, alleging that he was egotistical and played the role of Bigg Boss on the show.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Agreed with your point but you should also understand that you did bad with someone who is very popular nd has got millions of fans...they will definitely react — Pratyusha (@Pratyushaa07) August 7, 2022

Lgta h samaj m aa gya rubina se panga lena mehnga pdh gya August 7, 2022

Clearly it's evident from today's episode that he's annoyed and envious of rubina that every time he makes her do elimination stunt#RubinaDilaik #Rubiholics #RubinaDilaikInKKK12 — RUBINIAN (@RUBINIAN99) August 7, 2022

We've already seen yours and that kaliya's true faces in the show so stop portraying as if nothing happened. You're targeting a very tough lady every week. Ab bhugatnaa to padega . Karma #RubinaDilaik #BossLady @RubiDilaik August 7, 2022

Mohit had tweeted, "We are all our doing our best and playing the game in good spirit. I believe that whatever happens in the game, stays in the game and it's all eventually in healthy spirit..so requesting everyone to keep calm and realize that at the end of the day it's just a game...#KKK12."