Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan wins Rs 50 lakh on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan wins Rs 50 lakhs on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

The fourteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has begun, and Aamir Khan and members of the Army are on the Hot seat. Everyone played skillfully and were able to win a sizable sum of money.

Check out some questions asked in the episode:

Q. In April 2022, Elon Musk made an offer to buy which company led by a CEO of Indian origin?

A. Twitter

Q. On which apt date did the President of India present the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2022?

A. 8th March

Q. According to SS Rajamouli, one of the inspirations for the movie RRR was another movie about which revolutionary?

A. Che Guevara

Q. Which of these pairs of Indian presidents have presented Bharat Ratna to watch other?

A.Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan

The actor was able to win Rs 50 lakh before the hooter rang and their time finished.

For the unversed, KBC 14 made its Sony TV debut on August 7 at 9:30 p.m. From Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m., Sony TV will broadcast the reality show. On the SonyLiv app, you can also watch KBC. The show, which debuted on Star Plus in 2000, just finished its 22-year run

The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan served as the episode's host, and guests include Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.

Previously, viewers who participated in PlayAlong had the opportunity to sit in the hotseat at the conclusion of the show. Now, however, they will have the opportunity to do so every Friday.