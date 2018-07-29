High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar Grand Finale: Nisha Rasaily and Tara Dhakal walk away with the trophy

The grand finale was graced by Love Me India judges Guru Randhawa, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Bhasin

&TV's dance reality show High Fever…Dance ka Naya Tevar's inaugural season ended on a high note as Delhi’s Tara Prasad & Sikkim girl Nisha Rasaily walked away with the coveted cash prize of Rs 10 Lakh.

On winning the title, Tara Prasad said “I have devoted majority of my life to dance and I am overwhelmed by the outpour of love that I have received after winning this trophy along with Nisha. High Fever is the biggest milestone of our career and I only hope that we go onward and upward from here on.”

An overwhelmed Nisha Rasaily added, “I have performed on innumerable stages, but the High Fever stage has given me so much more than the just a trophy. I am taking home a world of learning, new skills to enhance my dancing abilities, a treasure-trove of memories and friends for a lifetime. I am thankful to my family who cheered me on throughout my journey and the judges along with our choreographers who have supported us immensely. This is the happiest day of my life!”

The concluding weekend of High Fever…Dance ka Naya Tevar was nothing short of a visual spectacle with scintillating performances by the contestants and the three judges – Ahmed Khan, Esha Gupta and Salman Yusuff Khan. The stage also welcomed the fabulous trio – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Bhasin and Guru Randhawa, judges of the upcoming reality show for kids Love me India