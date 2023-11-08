Headlines

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

Avinash Sachdev reacted to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy and revealed that until last week YouTuber fans' trolled him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacted to reality show winner, YouTuber Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy. Elvish has been in the news ever since Maneka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals complained to Noida Police that Elvish Yadav organises rave parties in farmhouses of Delhi-NCR where he allegedly shoots videos with live snakes and uses snake venom as an intoxicant. 

Recently, Avinash Sachdev reacted to Elvish Yadav's controversy and called it a 'karmic' act. While speaking to Telly Masala, Avinash Sachdev said that he used to be heavily trolled by his followers, and now the YouTuber is getting trolled. "Ab mein kya bolu yaar. Ek waqt tha Bigg Boss ke ghar se bahar nikalne tak, Elvish ke fans mujhe troll karte the. Ab ek waqt aisa aa gaya hai ki Elvish khud troll ho raha hai. Woh uske khud ke karm hai. Woh kya karta hai mujhe nahi pata (This is his deeds. There was a time when his fans trolled me, till the last week. Now, he's getting trolled. I don't know what does he do) I don't know him personally." 

READ: Elvish Yadav grilled by Noida Police in snake venom case, will have to appear for questioning again

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2 star further added that he is surprised by Elvish Yadav's controversy. "Surprising toh lagta hai kyuki aap uss bande ke saath 2-3 hafte rahe hai. Toh accha toh nahi lagta, jab aise aarop lagte hai, kyuki mujhe aisa nahi lag raha tha, ki woh aisa insaan hai. Aarop lag rahe hai, us mein kitni sachaai hai mujhe nahi pata." For the unversed, on Wednesday, the YouTuber was asked to join the probe and he arrived in Noida for questioning in the connection with snake venom case.  Last week, Noida Police had raided a party in the city and arrested five people who they say are associates of Yadav. 

