DNA Exclusive: Nishant Singh Malkhani on Bigg Boss 14: Never been a fan, but have started finding it interesting

Television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, popular for his portrayal of Anukalp Gandhi in Ram Milaayi Jodi and Akshat Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is on the tentative list of the 12 contestants who are going to be a part of the much awaited Bigg Boss 14, slated for a premiere in October.

On being asked about the show, Nishant in an exclusive interview with DNA India said, "I haven't watched Bigg Boss ever. I didn't ever get what the point of doing Bigg Boss was? But, ever since my name has come up in the tentative list of contestants, I do get a lot of queries. However, I keep telling everyone that nothing is confirmed. I am happy for the showrunners, that Bigg Boss has such a massive following and there's so much hype that the whole country is waiting to know the names of people entering the house this year. I am feeling good about the fact that it is getting so much hype, I did not know its such a huge platform. The same rumours that you are hearing of me doing Bigg Boss, I am listening and reading the same. However, nothing is confirmed."

Answering whether or not the Bigg Boss team had approached him to participate this year, Nishant told DNA India, "I don't want to comment if I have or haven't been approached. I just want to audiences to wait for my next appearance on small screen, which will be about in a month or so."

He added, "I have never been a fan of Bigg Boss. I used to get calls from the team since the last couple of years, but I was always busy doing something else and I never gave thought to it."

On being asked if hewould fit in the house if he plans on participating, the actor stated, "I am not the kind of person who will enjoy Bigg Boss. All that I have heard about the show is that people keep fighting in it, they are almost trying to kill each other with their words, backbiting and politics and I always thought it's not for me. I am a simple person. Whatever I find feel, I speak about it and do the same and distance myself from what I find fake."

Furthering the conversation, he added, "Bigg Boss is something that I haven't ever been interested in. However, I won't say I won't fit in. Rather, it is a platform that I haven't explored yet. If I ever do (Bigg Boss) I might realise that I had it in me. I am killing it here."

Nishant, who recently wrapped up shooting for his show Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Paega, also stated that with 'the whole excitement around the show, and it being the biggest platforms in the country for an actor to come and present themselves, since audiences mostly recognise us for our roles and character and not us as a person, is making him think of participating in it'.

"I am starting to find Bigg Boss interesting. Maybe next year if they approach me, then I might do it," he said.

However, sources have confirmed that Nishant Singh Malkhani along with Jasmin Bhasin and others, will be entering the Bigg Boss house this season.

Meanwhile, while talking about his show Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Paega, which he has quit since the drama will be taking a leap and starting afresh, Nishant said that he felt a certain 'loss' in leaving the show. An IIM-C alumnus, Nishant had been the lead in the show for almost two years.

Nishant told DNA, "I was given the news during the lockdown that the show is deciding to take a leap and start afresh. I was told that I will not be able to be a part of that fresh story. After getting the news, the first emotion I felt was loss, because you do get attached to a character that you have been playing for two years."

However, I told myself that it's a part of an actor's journey. It's not good for an actor and the show's growth," he concluded.

Big Boss 14 is reportedly schedule for