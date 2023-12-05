Headlines

CID-fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57

Dinesh Phadnis was admitted to Tunga Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago. Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, his co-stars from CID, confirmed the news of his demise.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredericks in the popular police procedural television show CID, passed away at the age of 57 at 12:08 am on Tuesday, December 5. His last rites will be performed today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Tunga Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago.

His CID co-star Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya, confirmed the news to ETimes and said, "Yes, it's true he is no more. It happened around 12:08 am. I am at his residence right now. His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium. Almost everyone from the CID is present right now."

"Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two-three days. He couldn’t survive," his other CID co-star Aditya Srivastava, who played Abhijeet, told PTI.

Phadnis, one of the famous faces in the movie and TV industry, also featured in movies such as Sarfarosh and Mela. The late actor is survived by his wife Nayana and a daughter named Tanu.

