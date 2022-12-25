Bigg Boss slams Vikkas Manaktala for provoking Archana Gautam against Shiv Thakare

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

On Sunday, Bigg Boss slammed Vikkas Manaktala after he started telling everyone that Shiv Thakare bit another contestant Aroh Welankar in BB Marathi. He was heard having a conversation with Archana Gautam where he said that Shiv did the same thing when he was in BB Marathi.

Vikkas mentioned that Shiv bit another contestant when he was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house. He was provoking Archana against Shiv. Later, he was heard telling this to other contestants including Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta. When Archana Gautam went to Shiv Thakare for clarification, Bigg Boss interrupted and called everyone in the living area.

Bigg Boss slammed Vikkas in front of everyone for talking about Shiv Thakare’s past. He even asked a few questions to Vikkas about Bigg Boss Marathi but he failed to answer even one question. Bigg Boss then told Archana Gautam to be more careful.

Meanwhile, after spending 85 days in the house, Ankit called his journey 'satisfying.' He further added, "After spending 12 weeks in the house, I think it's an achievement for a personality like me to stay in the house for so long." Speaking about his eviction, Ankit added, "I found my eviction quite surprising and even shocking to some extent. Usually, the audience decides the fate, but this time, contestants got the power to choose, so that was surprising. However, when Bigg Boss announced the twist, I knew that the housemates will pick me."

During his stint, it was noticed that on multiple occasions Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary interfered in his gameplay. She was tagged 'bossy' and even Salman Khan criticised Priyanka for interrupting Ankit's game. However, when he asked about Priyanka affecting his game, Gupta stated, "This is a misconception. Whatever I have said, the stands I took, it is because of Priyanka. She was the one who always motivated me to voice my thoughts, and play the game. She has always motivated me to play the game. She never interfered or affected my gameplay."