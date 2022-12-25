Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik returns to Salman Khan's show, netizens say 'finally intezaar khatam hua'

Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik-Shiv Thakare/Twitter

After Abdu Rozik left the Bigg Boss 16 house last week to complete filming for a special gaming project, the Tajikistan-born singer will make a grand return to the Salman Khan-hosted show in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, which will be telecast on Colors TV on Sunday, December 25.

The channel has already released a promo showing Abdu's return and the same has gone viral on social media. In the short clip, the housemates are first seen involved in their routines when Abdu's voice is heard as the latter says the famous Salman Khan's dialogue, "Swagat nahi karoge humara?".

Hearing his voice, all the housemates are seen rushing towards the house's entry. MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and other housemates are seen overwhelmed with joy and happiness seeing Abdu Rozik back in the house saw, and his friends Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are seen hugging him.

Netizens too have expressed their happiness on Abdu's return as one Twitter user shared the clip and wrote, "Abdu is back, I am so happy right now, finally intezaar khatam hua" and another user tweeted, "Baby is back" with a crying and red heart emoji. The hashtag #Shibdu celebrating the friendship of Shiv and Abdu is also trending on the micro-blogging platform.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss asked everyone to come to the living room last week and announced "As you know, we keep everything in this show very transparent. We have received a bizarre request from the management team of Abdu Rozik. They have told us that a renowned international company wants to create a game around Abdu and they need his live motion capturing. They call it a life-changing opportunity for Abdu and hence, he will have to leave the house as of now".



