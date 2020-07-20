'Bandish Bandits' trailer unveiled on Naseeruddin Shah's 70th birthday

Naseeruddin Shah, who turned 70-year-old on his birthday today, received a special surprise in the form of 'Bandish Bandits' trailer. The actor who is seen in a supporting role (which looks more like a second lead), is part of the project.

Featuring Shreya Choudhary and Rithwik Bhowmik in lead roles, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadda and Kunal Roy Kapur among others are seen as supporting actors in the series. The movie sees Shreya, Rithwik and Naseeruddin take on a musical journey.

Naseeruddin plays the grandfather to Rithwik, who is seen in the role of Radhe. The twist in the story comes in when the classical music player helps the pop sensation Tamanna, played by Shreya, who he and his grandfather strong oppose.

Here's the trailer:

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bandish Bandits' is written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Lara Chandni, and Anand Tiwari. The Amazon Original show, produced by Amritpal under Still and Still Moving Pictures, with Pranati Nagarsheth, is slated for August 4, 2020 release.