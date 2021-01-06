In Pic: Avika Gor posts sizzling bikini photo, boyfriend Milind Chandwani reacts

Post making headlines for her dramatic weight loss and opening up about her relationship with 'Roadies' fame Milind Chandwani, television actress Avika Gor, best known for her role in serial Balika Vadhu, is now taking the internet by storm with her latest bikini photo.

Setting the internet ablaze with her latest click, on Wednesday, taking to her Instagram handle, Avika posted a photo of herself clad in a blue bikini posing lying down by the side of a swimming pool in the backdrop of greeny.

"Tag all your girls and let them know that they are beautiful and they do not ever need to hesitate before posting something they want to! Go for it girls.. post a pic that you have always wanted to," read a part of Avika caption alongside the photo.

Take a look:

Reacting to Avika's sizzling bikini photo, Milind took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "You're a beautiful soul, my love. I'm proud of you! (sic)."

In October, the actor who has become a popular face down South made headlines for her dramatic yet stunning physical transformation.

Avika even took to her Instagram handle to pen her thoughts about the same. Alongside a few photos wearing yellow and white striped saree, Avika penned her feelings about how she decided to take charge to get back in shape after struggling to lose weight. She narrated a story via her posts about embracing her body with sheer love.Avika started by writing, "I still remember one-night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well-earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness (Thyroid, PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't work out at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn't even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking "how I must look right now". I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn't leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad. Such insecurities run in the head all the time & they make us feel tired & irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones."

She added, "Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things... things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, I needed not to stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me. Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn't feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself and told myself that I'm beautiful. And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can't do. But, we MUST do what's in our control. Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I'm peaceful. And I hope you are too?"

Later, in November, declaring her love for Milind and making her relationship with him Instagram official, Avika shared a collage of mushy photos on her verified Instagram handle.

The actress also wrote a long romantic and mushy caption to go along with the photo. It read, "La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava?) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today.."

Clarifying that she isn't marrying anytime soon but only making her relationship official because 'log kya kahenge waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai' (What will people say? Such thoughts are already running in my mind). Avika ended her long note by thanking Milind for 'completing' her.

Avika's post further read, "Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin log kya kahenge waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed and I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. Ufff ... challo itne paise mein itna hi milega isse zayada tareef karungi toh Mr. Chandwani chand tak udega.. Well, I’m aware yeh kaafi ganda joke tha, but pura credit goes to his sense of humour! Like they say “sangat ka asar” Challo jao sab khush raho ab I love you from the bottom of my heart Thanks for completing me. @milindchandwani Pc @j.v.d23."

For the unversed, Avika Gor has been working since a young age and has been a part of several TV shows and movies.

She was last seen on the small screen in Telugu game show 'Sixth Sense S3'. She has played the lead roles in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Laado 2'. The actress was also part of Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.