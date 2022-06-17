Archana Puran Singh reveals she was asked to laugh for Comedy Circus shoot post mother-in-law’s demise

Archana Puran Singh/Instagram

Archana Puran Singh, who is well known for her distinctive laugh, has taken part in several reality comedies. Archana will continue to be seen on TV as a co-judge on the comedy competition show India's Laughter Champion even if The Kapil Sharma Show, on which she featured as a special guest, has taken a short break. Additionally, Archana was a judge on the long-running comedy competition programme Comedy Circus.

Archana recently admitted that while filming for Comedy Circus, she went through some of the most difficult times but had to suppress her sorrow in order to keep the show going. Having to record her laugh for the show shortly after learning of her mother-in-passing law's was distressing, Archana, who is married to Parmeet Sethi, recounted.

She revealed to ETimes that she was very close to my mother-in-law, who was ill when Archana arrived on the sets and passed away halfway through the episode. After receiving a call, she informed the production company that I had to leave. She was asked to deliver the reactions and leave by the producing company. She made generic remarks and received chuckles in response. She claims that she still has trouble forgetting that while she was sitting there, laughing nonstop, her mind was completely blank. Her mother-in-face law's was all she could think of. It was a difficult moment.

Also read: Inside pics of Archana Puran Singh’s luxurious Madh Island bungalow with sprawling lawn

Archana recalled that on another occasion, despite being 'very worried' after her son, who was 13 at the time, injured his leg while playing football in England and had to be taken to India, she had to laugh and grin at the participants' performance. She explained that obviously, as a mother, she would not want to laugh and smile, but she had to do so when the candidates were performing. She was crying on the inside but did not let it show on her face. She concludes by saying that we are disciplined, well-trained, and well-paid artists who will give our all regardless of the situation.