Inside pics of Archana Puran Singh’s luxurious Madh Island bungalow with sprawling lawn

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's and her spouse Parmeet Sethi's lovely bungalow.
The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh is known for her loud and humorous laughter. Archana and her husband Parmeet own a lovely property on Mumbai's Madh Island, which is frequently highlighted on the show. In the photos below, you can see Archana Puran Singh's luxurious Madh home.
1. Lawn
Archana Puran Singh's home has a beautiful lawn with a seating area, trees, and plenty of room for dogs to run about and regular workouts.
2. Balcony
Archana Puran Singh keeps posting videos and photographs from her bungalow on Instagram, and some of the videos show the luxury bungalow's balcony.
3. Vanity
Archana Puran Singh's bedroom has a lovely vanity with a spherical mirror that is lit from all sides.
4. Workspace
The house also features a sperate room for Parmeets Sethi to work in.
5. Bedroom
The property has a large bedroom with a king-sized bed and subtle colour schemes.