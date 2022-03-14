Inside pics of Archana Puran Singh’s luxurious Madh Island bungalow with sprawling lawn

The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh is known for her loud and humorous laughter. Archana and her husband Parmeet own a lovely property on Mumbai's Madh Island, which is frequently highlighted on the show. In the photos below, you can see Archana Puran Singh's luxurious Madh home.