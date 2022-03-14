Search icon
Inside pics of Archana Puran Singh’s luxurious Madh Island bungalow with sprawling lawn

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's and her spouse Parmeet Sethi's lovely bungalow.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 14, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh is known for her loud and humorous laughter. Archana and her husband Parmeet own a lovely property on Mumbai's Madh Island, which is frequently highlighted on the show. In the photos below, you can see Archana Puran Singh's luxurious Madh home.

1. Lawn

Lawn
1/5

Archana Puran Singh's home has a beautiful lawn with a seating area, trees, and plenty of room for dogs to run about and regular workouts.

2. Balcony

Balcony
2/5

Archana Puran Singh keeps posting videos and photographs from her bungalow on Instagram, and some of the videos show the luxury bungalow's balcony.

3. Vanity

Vanity
3/5

Archana Puran Singh's bedroom has a lovely vanity with a spherical mirror that is lit from all sides.

4. Workspace

Workspace
4/5

The house also features a sperate room for Parmeets Sethi to work in.

5. Bedroom

Bedroom
5/5

The property has a large bedroom with a king-sized bed and subtle colour schemes.

