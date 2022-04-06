Krushna Abhishek jokes with Archana Puran Singh about not being part of US tour, she says 'paise bachaane ke...'

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is one of the most popular shows on Indian television featuring Kapil Sharma himself, Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest, and a bunch of famous actors such as Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video uploaded by Archana, both were seen joking about her absence from the team's upcoming USA tour in June-July. When Krushna says in the clip, "Aajkal naya shuru kiya hai, hum US ja rahe hai na tour par, Archana Ji ko nhi le kar ja rahe (We have started something new these days. We are going to the USA for our tour, but we are not taking Archana Ji with us)", she runs towards him and pats him in the back.

Archana then further adds in the video, "Mujhe nahi le ke jaa rahe hai. Gande log. Paise bachaane ke chakkar mein. Tum hi note peeto hum na peete. Aur badnaam mujhe kiya hua hai (They are not taking me. Bad people. Only to save money. You guys earn all the money, we shouldn't. And you all defame me)". The 'Mohabbatein' actress is often mocked by Kapil for taking Navjot Singh Sidhu's place in the show.

Krushna is seen then seen making a serious face and saying, "Nahi nahi baat chal rahi hai. Nahi nahi aap jayengi. Humara show aapke bina adhura hai Archana Ji (No, no talks are going on. You'll go with us. Our show is incomplete without you)" before he starts laughing. Archana then tells her, "Chup kar. Jhooth bol raha hai camera k liye. Jaa main baat nhi karti tere se (Keep quiet. You're lying for the camera. I won't talk to you now)."



In March, Kapil had announced his USA-Canada shows on his social media handles. The comedian and his entire team will be performing in New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, San Jose, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles in the planned tour.