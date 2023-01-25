Anupam Mittal shoots back after Harsh Goenka says Shark Tank India investors are facing losses, says 'don’t bleed red'

Credit: Sony/Instagram

Shark Tank India fame Anupam Mittal, who is also the founder-CEO of Shaadi.com, reacted after Harsh Goenka who is an industrialist dropped a chart that depicted the most sharks in the loss.

Anupam reacted to the tweet and wrote, “I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased, and incomplete data.” He further added, “Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like you, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue and that’s why we do what we do (hug emoji).”

Sharing the chart, Harsh had written, “I enjoy Shark Tank India as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie Jaws and bleeding!”

Earlier, author Ankit Uttam explained how Shark Tank India’s judges are in a loss and gave a detailed reason behind his claim in a LinkedIn post, which has now gone viral. In his post, Ankit highlighted how the companies run by Shark Tank India judges are running in losses and hence they are not ‘qualified’ to give advice to new entrepreneurs.

“In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses,” he wrote.

The author then started researching about the businesses run by the judges of Shark Tank India Season 1 and found that Vineeta Singh’s SUGAR Cosmetics reported a loss of INR 75 crore in 2022. He also wrote in his post that Ghazal Alagh’s Mamaearth has recorded losses of Rs 1332 crore and Rs 428 crore in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

“BharatPe’s total loss stood at Rs 5,594 crores in FY 2022. In FY 2021, the company recorded a total loss of Rs 2,961 crore. Ashneer Grover was removed in 2022 from the company so these losses will be also under his leadership since he was also at the helm in FY22,” the author claimed. According to Ankit, Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart reported a loss of Rs 102.3 crore in 2022.

