'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

Ankita Lokhande can be heard saying ‘Vicky Jain tune use kia hai mujhe, bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain. Tujhe akele khelna tha akele khel.”

Ankita Lokhande, who is one of the most famous TV actresses, is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 17 house. She entered the house with her husband Vicky Jain, who is a businessman. However, as soon as they entered the house, the couple started making headlines because of their fights.

Netizens find Vicky Jain ‘disrespectful’ towards Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss house. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Vicky for his behaviour towards his wife. Now, in the new promo, Vicky Jain has been shifted to ‘dimaag ka ghar’ from ‘dil ka ghar’ where Ankita was staying with him. Hearing this, the actress gets little upset while Vicky laughs and enjoys with other contestants.

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Vicky Bhaiya in Dimaag Room. Ankita says Tumne mujhe use kiya hai, abse samjhane ham shaadi suda nahi.



Aur Babu Bhaiya hue violent, maare dhakke aur plate ko toda pic.twitter.com/FGqDad2IM1 — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 12, 2023

After this, Bigg Boss takes a dig at the couple. Later, Ankita was heard saying ‘Vicky tune use kia hai mujhe, bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain. Tujhe akele khelna tha akele khel.” Social media users have reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, “I feel bad for Ankita, Ankita deserves best.” The second one said, “Ankita lokhade divorce leke hi bahar jayegi bb se.” The third one said, “Biggboss divorce karwayega abb.” The fourth one said, “Ankita divorce leeke hi bhaar aayegi abb.”

Earlier, in a heartfelt conversation with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande talked about her husband Vicky Jain’s other side and anger issues and revealed how she cannot deal with his voice during a fight.

While walking in the garden with Bigg Boss 17 housemate Munawar Faruqui, the actress said, “Keeda hai Vicky, keeda. Voh rehti hai na ju hojati hai toh itna dard hota hai kabhi kabhi mujhe. Aise nikaal ke aise fek dungi (Vicky is like an insect, like lice that give you a lot of pain. I will remove it and throw it out one day).”

She also talked about Vicky’s bond with others in the house and said, “Isko jab koi topic mil jaaye na, itni baat kar sakta hai yeh. Baap re, mera aur Vicky ka kabhi jhagda hojaye na ghar pe, toh aisa lagta hai mat ho bhagwan. Main bardaash hi nahi kar sakti Vicky ki awaaz uss time pe. Vicky itna samjhata hai ki muje lagta hai bas yaar gyaan band kar de apna. Main thak jaati hu kabhi kabhi (If Vicky finds a topic, he can go on talking about it for hours. At home, I hate it when we fight because he goes on and on. Because he tries too hard to defend himself, I can’t tolerate his voice at that time).”