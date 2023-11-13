Headlines

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

US carries out air strikes in Syria against Iran-linked facilities in response to attacks against American forces

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: At least 40 people feared trapped, rescue operations underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

9 times Sushant Singh Rajput inspired with powerful messages

IAS Tina Dabi celebrates first Diwali with son, see pic here

Before Tiger 3, 10 times Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his cameo

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

Ankita Lokhande can be heard saying ‘Vicky Jain tune use kia hai mujhe, bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain. Tujhe akele khelna tha akele khel.”

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ankita Lokhande, who is one of the most famous TV actresses, is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 17 house. She entered the house with her husband Vicky Jain, who is a businessman. However, as soon as they entered the house, the couple started making headlines because of their fights.

Netizens find Vicky Jain ‘disrespectful’ towards Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss house. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Vicky for his behaviour towards his wife. Now, in the new promo, Vicky Jain has been shifted to ‘dimaag ka ghar’ from ‘dil ka ghar’ where Ankita was staying with him. Hearing this, the actress gets little upset while Vicky laughs and enjoys with other contestants.

After this, Bigg Boss takes a dig at the couple. Later, Ankita was heard saying ‘Vicky tune use kia hai mujhe, bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain. Tujhe akele khelna tha akele khel.” Social media users have reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, “I feel bad for Ankita, Ankita deserves best.” The second one said, “Ankita lokhade divorce leke hi bahar jayegi bb se.” The third one said, “Biggboss divorce karwayega abb.” The fourth one said, “Ankita divorce leeke hi bhaar aayegi abb.”

Earlier, in a heartfelt conversation with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande talked about her husband Vicky Jain’s other side and anger issues and revealed how she cannot deal with his voice during a fight.

While walking in the garden with Bigg Boss 17 housemate Munawar Faruqui, the actress said, “Keeda hai Vicky, keeda. Voh rehti hai na ju hojati hai toh itna dard hota hai kabhi kabhi mujhe. Aise nikaal ke aise fek dungi (Vicky is like an insect, like lice that give you a lot of pain. I will remove it and throw it out one day).”

She also talked about Vicky’s bond with others in the house and said, “Isko jab koi topic mil jaaye na, itni baat kar sakta hai yeh. Baap re, mera aur Vicky ka kabhi jhagda hojaye na ghar pe, toh aisa lagta hai mat ho bhagwan. Main bardaash hi nahi kar sakti Vicky ki awaaz uss time pe. Vicky itna samjhata hai ki muje lagta hai bas yaar gyaan band kar de apna. Main thak jaati hu kabhi kabhi (If Vicky finds a topic, he can go on talking about it for hours. At home, I hate it when we fight because he goes on and on. Because he tries too hard to defend himself, I can’t tolerate his voice at that time).”

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

World Cup 2023: What will happen if Ind vs NZ semi-final is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

800 quakes in 14 hours, 24,000 tremors: Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic eruption

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE