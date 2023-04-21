Search icon
Yogi Adityanath, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan lose Twitter blue tick: Know Indian celebs who lost ‘verified’ mark

Many notable Indian personalities, from UP CM Yogi Adityanath to superstar Shah Rukh Khan lost their Twitter blue tick on Thursday due to a change in policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Yogi Adityanath lose Twitter blue tick (Photo - ANI)

Elon Musk’s Twitter has made yet another change to its Twitter Blue policy, which resulted to many notable Indian personalities such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli losing their Twitter blue ticks.

Twitter, which is being run by CEO Elon Musk, removed all the legacy blue verified ticks from all the accounts on the microblogging site, resulting into politicians, movie actors and more losing their verified status on Twitter.

According to the recent change in the Twitter Blue policy, blue ticks will only be visible on accounts that subscribe to the Twitter Blue membership by paying USD 8 dollars or USD 11 dollars per month for their web or Android/iOS device.

After the policy change, several B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and politicians like CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

Many notable journalists and public figures have also lost their blue ticks on Twitter, and will now be required to pay the Twitter Blue subscription fee for the privilege. High-profile users who lost their blue checks on Thursday included Beyonce, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey, and former President Donald Trump.

The Twitter blue tick earlier served the purpose of protecting well-known personalities from impersonation, verifying their accounts as the original ones. Now, Elon Musk has launched a subscription model for blue ticks, leading to an increase in fake accounts.

Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.”

Earlier, there were no charges for Twitter blue tick verifications, but the subscription model was only launched two weeks after Elon Musk took over as the new owner of the social media platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

