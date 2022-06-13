Watch: This is how upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series may look like

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year and just like the last two years, the flagship Apple smartphone lineup is rumoured to consist of four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products, tipsters and vendors often hint what buyers can expect. Numerous reports have detailed the design changes in the upcoming iPhone models, however a new video shared by iUpdate today shows how the notcheless iPhone 14 models will look like in flesh.

The video highlights the new pill-shaped cutouts in the Pro models, larger camera bump and other design changes that we may see in the Apple iPhone 14 series. The video also compares the iPhone 14 dummy models with the current flagship iPhone 13 series. To know more, you can watch the video below.

Apple will reportedly ditch the notch in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models for a ‘pill shaped + punch hole cutout’. The reports for the design change have been backed by known Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman. Apart from this, the smartphones are said to feature larger camera bumps to accommodate new 48MP sensors.

The Apple iPhone 14 series will take the full advantage of the new features that the company will introduce with iOS 16. Few of these features were demonstrated by the tech giant at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 (WWDC 2022).

Along with the new Apple iPhone 14 series, the company is also expected to launch new Apple Watch models at the special event. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that 2022 is going to be “the year of Apple Watch” as he believes that the company will launch three new Apple Watch models later this year.