Twitter down for thousands of users in India, US: Users unable to refresh feed amid global outage

Twitter, which is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, is currently experiencing a global outage in several countries. Many users in countries such as the United States and India are experiencing problems while accessing Twitter.

According to netizens, many Twitter users are experiencing problems while refreshing their feeds. Twitter is reportedly down for thousands of users across several countries and hit a snag just a little less than an hour ago.

According to DownDetector, users started experiencing problems while accessing Twitter around 3:50 pm on March 1, while the issue has reportedly not been resolved yet. Reports of outages have been experienced in the United States, Japan, India, and the United Kingdom.

When users tried to refresh their feeds on Twitter, the message on the homepage read, "Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now."

Around a thousand complaints of the Twitter outage were reported from India, while several thousand were reported from US and Japan. The problem appears to be widespread and is being experienced by both desktop and mobile users of the microblogging site.

Twitter has not addressed the issue of the global outage yet, and has not revealed the reason behind the outage. It is expected that the issue will be resolved soon for all the users.

