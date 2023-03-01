Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Twitter down for thousands of users in India, US: Users unable to refresh feed amid global outage

Social networking platform Twitter is reportedly down and is experiencing an outage in several countries including US and India, with the users unable to refresh their feeds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Twitter down for thousands of users in India, US: Users unable to refresh feed amid global outage
Twitter down for thousands of users in India, US: Users unable to refresh feed amid global outage

Twitter, which is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, is currently experiencing a global outage in several countries. Many users in countries such as the United States and India are experiencing problems while accessing Twitter.

According to netizens, many Twitter users are experiencing problems while refreshing their feeds. Twitter is reportedly down for thousands of users across several countries and hit a snag just a little less than an hour ago.

According to DownDetector, users started experiencing problems while accessing Twitter around 3:50 pm on March 1, while the issue has reportedly not been resolved yet. Reports of outages have been experienced in the United States, Japan, India, and the United Kingdom.

When users tried to refresh their feeds on Twitter, the message on the homepage read, "Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now."

 

Around a thousand complaints of the Twitter outage were reported from India, while several thousand were reported from US and Japan. The problem appears to be widespread and is being experienced by both desktop and mobile users of the microblogging site.

Twitter has not addressed the issue of the global outage yet, and has not revealed the reason behind the outage. It is expected that the issue will be resolved soon for all the users.

READ | Explained: What is Bluesky, new Twitter rival from Jack Dorsey

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bharatpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.