Technology

OpenAI formally brings internet-browsing feature to ChatGPT

OpenAI has also integrated DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to user requests with images.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature to generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

‘Browse with Bing’ is now out of Beta and is officially available to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

“Browsing, which we re-launched a few weeks ago, is moving out of beta. Plus and Enterprise users no longer need to switch the beta toggle to use browse, and are able to choose ‘Browse with Bing’ from the GPT-4 model selector,” the company said in an update.

OpenAI has also integrated DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to user requests with images.

“From a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph, ask ChatGPT what you want to see and it will translate your ideas into exceptionally accurate images,” according to the company.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that DALL-E 3, the latest text-to-image model from OpenAI, was generally available to everyone within Bing Chat and Bing.com/create for free.

“The DALL-E 3 model from OpenAI delivers enhancements that improve the overall quality and detail of images, along with greater accuracy for human hands, faces, and text in images,” Microsoft had said in a blogpost.

OpenAI’s text-to-image AI model DALL-3, the third version, comes with a number of improvements, including the ability to follow user prompts more accurately and reliably.

The OpenAI model also has new safety features, such as invisible watermarks with time and date stamps to identify AI content, and a moderation system that automatically removes inappropriate or harmful images.

