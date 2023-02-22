Nothing Phone (1) inspired OnePlus concept phone goes viral on social media, to debut next week

OnePlus 11 concept

Nothing Phone (1) is one of a kind smartphone in the market and it appears that it will get a partner in that segment real soon. Nothing and OnePlus have one thing in common and that is Carl Pei. Both tech companies were co-founded by CarPei but soon the company will likely share another thing, a phone with a glowing rear panel. Nothing Phone (1) brought something new to the market as Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. These lights glow up in a unique pattern when a user gets a notification. Until now, Nothing Phone (1) was the only device to sport such lights at the rear panel but as per a latest teaser video, OnePlus is planning to unveil a new concept smartphone next week at MWC 2023 which may draw some inspiration from Glyph Interface.

In a teaser video, the OnePlus 11 concept can be seen featuring blue coloured light strips that cover the entire back of the smartphone. Along with the back panel, the lights also go around the new camera island. OnePlus is calling the light strips ‘blood vessels’ of the smartphone. Sharing the teaser video of OnePlus 11 concept, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote, “The #OnePlus11Concept is our bold vision for the future of smartphones, fusing awe-inspiring design with industry-first technology.”

It is not yet known whether the blue strips are just LED strips like the Nothing Phone (1) or some kind of new cooling technology. But the tweet from Lau hints that the smartphone will definitely have something significantly different from the recently launched OnePlus 11 series phone.