Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Nothing Phone (1) inspired OnePlus concept phone goes viral on social media, to debut next week

In a teaser video, the OnePlus 11 concept can be seen featuring blue coloured light strips that cover the entire back of the smartphone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Nothing Phone (1) inspired OnePlus concept phone goes viral on social media, to debut next week
OnePlus 11 concept

Nothing Phone (1) is one of a kind smartphone in the market and it appears that it will get a partner in that segment real soon. Nothing and OnePlus have one thing in common and that is Carl Pei. Both tech companies were co-founded by CarPei but soon the company will likely share another thing, a phone with a glowing rear panel. Nothing Phone (1) brought something new to the market as Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. These lights glow up in a unique pattern when a user gets a notification. Until now, Nothing Phone (1) was the only device to sport such lights at the rear panel but as per a latest teaser video, OnePlus is planning to unveil a new concept smartphone next week at MWC 2023 which may draw some inspiration from Glyph Interface.

In a teaser video, the OnePlus 11 concept can be seen featuring blue coloured light strips that cover the entire back of the smartphone. Along with the back panel, the lights also go around the new camera island. OnePlus is calling the light strips ‘blood vessels’ of the smartphone. Sharing the teaser video of OnePlus 11 concept, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote, “The #OnePlus11Concept is our bold vision for the future of smartphones, fusing awe-inspiring design with industry-first technology.”

It is not yet known whether the blue strips are just LED strips like the Nothing Phone (1) or some kind of new cooling technology. But the tweet from Lau hints that the smartphone will definitely have something significantly different from the recently launched OnePlus 11 series phone.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.