NASA update: This space technology can charge your electric vehicle in 5 minutes

An electric vehicle may be charged in just five minutes on Earth thanks to a NASA technology developed with Purdue University researchers for upcoming space missions, which may encourage more people to buy electric vehicles.

According to NASA, Purdue University's charging cable has a capacity of 2,400 amperes, which is much higher than the 1,400 amperes needed to cut the time needed to charge an electric automobile to just five minutes.

The Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE) was developed by the team, sponsored by NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences Division and led by Issam Mudawar, to allow two-phase fluid flow and heat transfer experiments to be carried out in the long-duration microgravity environment on the International Space Station.

In comparison to other methods, this new "subcooled flow boiling" technology significantly increases the efficiency of heat transmission and may be utilised to regulate the temperatures of future space systems.

On Earth, this technology is also useful; specifically, it might increase the allure of having an electric vehicle.

At the moment, EV charging times range greatly, from 20 minutes at a station next to a road to hours at a home charger.

People who are thinking about owning an electric vehicle have expressed big concerns about long charging periods and outlet locations.

According to studies, charging systems will need to deliver current at 1,400 amps to achieve the industry target of cutting the charging time for electric vehicles to five minutes.

Mudawar's team has adapted the "subcooled flow boiling" theories discovered through the NASA FBCE tests to the procedure for charging electric vehicles.

By removing up to 24.22 kilowatts of heat, Mudawar's team can supply 4.6 times the current of the fastest electric vehicle chargers now on the market.

The researchers noted that the use of this new technology "Application of this new technology resulted in an unprecedented reduction of the time required to charge a vehicle and may remove one of the key barriers to worldwide adoption of electric vehicles."

(With inputs from IANS)