Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Government issues 'high severity' warning for Mozilla Firefox users, details inside

CERT-In has issued a ‘high’ severity warning for Mozilla Firefox users. It has also shared a solution to prevent users from bugs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Government issues 'high severity' warning for Mozilla Firefox users, details inside
Government issues 'high severity' warning for Mozilla Firefox users, details inside (file photo)

Mozilla Firefox is one of the most used web browsers across the world. Due to this, cyber security agencies suggest users keep their software up to date. Not updating your web browser may lead you into trouble. Using an outdated version of any software makes it easy for hackers to hack your device and steal your data including email, phone, bank details and others. This is why software companies regularly give an update to users.

Cyber security agencies also warn people about any bugs or vulnerabilities in different applications. And now, the Indian government has warned Mozilla Firefox users about a vulnerability in the browser. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a ‘high’ severity warning for Mozilla Firefox users.

However, this bug only affects Firefox for Android, and other versions of Firefox are unaffected. “A remote attacker can exploit this vulnerability by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted website," it said in a statement.

CERT-In claimed that the vulnerability exists in Mozilla Firefox due to use-after-free error in libaudio when used on Android API below version 30. CERT-In says that Mozilla Firefox versions prior to 110.1.0 are at risk. It also advised the affected users to upgrade to Mozilla Firefox version 110.1.0 to stay safe.

READ | ChatGPT vs GPT-4: Know which is better, new features of OpenAI chatbot, how to use on Bing

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 70
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.