ChatGPT vs GPT-4: Know which is better, new features of OpenAI chatbot, how to use on Bing

ChatGPT vs GPT-4 (File photo)

After the ChatGPT chatbot took the world by storm through its artificial intelligence capabilities, OpenAI announced the release of a new AI chatbot called GPT-4, which is expected to be even more powerful with exciting new features.

Now, it seems like the reign of ChatGPT will be over soon as its successor GPT-4 is expected to be twice as disruptive, expected to make a heavy impact on the world. ChatGPT-4 features and capabilities will also be accessible through Microsoft Bing.

Here is all you need to know about ChatGPT vs GPT-4:

It must be noted that GPT-4 is an upgrade to the already existing ChatGPT, which paved the way for many to find easier solutions to their school assignments and even their daily jobs. It is expected that the answers on GPT-4 will be more refined than their predecessor.

Unlike ChatGPT, GPT-4 is based on GPT-3.5 technology and has the capability to generate text that closely resembles human speech, and can barely be detected as artificial intelligence. It deploys deep learning techniques for generating human-like writing.

There are three specific areas where GPT-4 is more advanced than ChatGPT - creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling – giving it a more human touch. It can adapt to the style of writing used by the user, and produce exceptional content.

GPT-4 also has a better understanding and handling of longer content, with the new language model capable of processing around 25,000 words of data at a time. The handling of images has also been enhanced, while it is unclear if it can process videos in a similar manner.

How to use GPT-4?

It must be noted that as of now, the new OpenAI chatbot GPT-4 is only accessible on Microsoft Bing and ChatGPT Plus, which is a paid version of the company's chatbot. It will also be available for businesses to incorporate into other products, provided they apply to be on the waitlist for the same.

