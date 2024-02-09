How Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day, also preferred by Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella

Sundar Pichai has revealed how he starts his day; you may be surprised to learn that CEOs have different approaches to starting their days.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, serves as an inspiration to millions. Pichai is well-known for his innovative ideas and technological touch, but have you ever considered how he begins his day? Whether he reads a newspaper or a book. CEOs typically begin their day by gathering information from well-known news sources. However, Pichai takes a different approach to starting his day, revealing that he starts with Techmeme, a website aggregating tech news headlines, rather than mainstream publications.

Founded in 2005, Techmeme accumulates tech news by showing headlines with a sum up in paragraphs and sources to original articles, which makes it easy for users to quickly scan a wide variety of news from various sources, giving them a thorough rundown of what is going on in the industry every day. Sundar Pichai is not alone in his love for Techmeme; Big CEOs such as Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are also known to be voracious readers. This shared platform encourages discussion and information exchange, which may have an influence on industry trends and decision-making.

It is said that you should follow the actions of successful people if you want to succeed. Pichai's decisions provide insightful lessons that you can apply to your own life. These lessons highlight the value of seeking out different viewpoints and the increasing significance of curated content platforms in today's information environment.