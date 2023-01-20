Search icon
Here’s what Google has to say on Supreme Court’s decision on Android antitrust ruling

For those who are unaware, the Commission of India (CCI) penalised Google of $161 million for abusing its role in Android.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Google (Image: Reuters)

Google India has issued a statement after the Supreme Court denied the company’s request to  block an antitrust order that forces Google to change how it sells its Android platform. After the move on Thursday, Google India has said, “We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal. Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and OEMs and played a key role in India’s digital transformation. We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward, in parallel with our appeal.” 

For those who are unaware, the Commission of India (CCI) penalised Google of $161 million for abusing its role in Android. The company was also asked to modify the limitations placed on smartphone manufacturers with regard to pre-installing apps. Currently, Android phones that come pre-installed with apps like Google Maps or YouTube cannot have those apps removed. Android operating system is used by 97% of Indian smartphones.

In spite of Google's repeated requests, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which included India's chief justice, decided not to overturn the decision and instead delayed the CCI's directives' implementation date from January 19 to January 26 by one week. (with inputs from Reuters)

