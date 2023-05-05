Search icon
Google Pixel Fold officially revealed ahead of launch at Google I/O 2023 on May 10, watch video

Google Pixel Fold price is expected to be the double of Apple iPhone 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold will launch on May 10 at the annual Google I/O 2023 event and ahead of the launch event, the company has officially unveiled its first foldable phone in a video. Google has shared a small teaser of Pixel Fold revealing how it will look like in real life. Apart from this, the video does not reveal any technical specifications of the phone. The Google Pixel Fold will feature a clamshell like design as the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold but it has the aesthetics of recent Pixel phones. The company will also be launching Google Pixel 7a at I/O 2023 alongside the Pixel Fold. Although the company shared the teased video of Google Pixel Fold on May 4, leakers already shared official images of the foldable device a few weeks ago.

The price of Google Pixel Fold has also been revealed and it will cost almost double than Apple iPhone 14. Front Page Tech has detailed all the specifications of the Google Pixel Fold along with the pricing. As per the publication, Google Pixel Fold will be launched at a starting price of $1,799 and the top of line model will cost $1,919. The report also reveals that the smartphone will be offered in two colour options and buyers will get a free Google Pixel Watch with pre-order. For context Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of $799.
 

 

Google Pixel Fold specifications (expected)

Google Pixel Fold reportedly features a 5.8-inch OLED FHD outer display with 2092x1080 pixel resolution and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with 2208x1840 pixel resolution. The inner display has an ultra-thin glass protected by plastic. As per the report, the Google Pixel Fold weighs 283g.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel Fold is believed to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset that also powers the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The chipset is said to be paired with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. When it comes to camera, the phone will get a triple camera setup with 48MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone comes with a 9.5MP sensor at the outer display and a 8MP sensor on the inner display.

RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR's second RRTS train to connect Gurugram, check list of stations
