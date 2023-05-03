Google Pixel 7a launching in India on May 11, Google Pixel 6a at Rs 499 on Flipkart before I/O 2023

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a launch has been confirmed by the tech giant after a long trail of leaks and rumours. Google Pixel 7a will make its debut at the Google I/O 2023 annual event and the phone will be launched in India the next day on May 11. Just like previous Google smartphones, Google Pixel 7a will be sold in India via Flipkart and ahead of the launch, Google Pixel 6a is available at a massive price cut in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that ends on May 10. The Google Pixel 7a features a similar design as the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 6a can be currently bought at just Rs 499 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 26,750 exchange offer and 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions, up to Rs 750.

Google Pixel 7a specifications (expected)

Google Pixel 7a is believed to come with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to camera, the phone is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone may get the old 8MP sensor.

Google Pixel 7a will be offered in three colour options - Snow, Sea and Coral. It is believed to be backed by a 4,410mAh battery. The device is also set to get wireless charging and IP67 water resistance.