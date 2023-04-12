Google Pixel 6a available at just Rs 999 in Flipkart sale ahead of Google Pixel 7a launch

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale ahead of the rumoured launch of Google Pixel 7a at the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The Google Pixel 7a will be the third smartphone in the Google Pixel 7 series that also comprises Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7a will succeed the Google Pixel 6a as an affordable flagship smartphone. As Google Pixel 7a launch is less than a month away, Google Pixel 6a is available at just Rs 999 in the Flipkart sale. Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart after Rs 14,000 off. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions.

In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 28,000 off on Google Pixel 6a. This means with all bank offers and discounts, you get Google Pixel 6a at just Rs 999 through the Flipkart Sale.Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of camera, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front.

When it comes to Google Pixel 7a, hands-on leaked images shared by 9To5Google reveal that it will have 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design. According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray. The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that's up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year's Pixel 6a.