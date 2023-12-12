Headlines

From Start to Scale: Somil Nishar shares insights on scaling RPA initiatives for maximum impact

Lived in chawl with 5 friends, was rejected by NSD thrice, wanted to kill himself; do you know this National Awardee?

Moon-Mars aspects in synastry: Have you found “The One”

Explained: How India benefitted from the presidency of G20 Summit and success of the event?

Omar Abdullah-Payal Abdullah divorce case: Delhi HC dismisses former J-K CM's plea

From Start to Scale: Somil Nishar shares insights on scaling RPA initiatives for maximum impact

Somil Nishar is an expert in industrial automation implementation in optimizing manufacturing and supply chain processes.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

In an insightful interview, Somil Nishar, a prominent figure in the realm of automation, delves into the transformative force of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and its profound impact on various industries such as banking, healthcare, and retail. Beyond its role as an efficiency catalyst, Nishar highlights the untapped potential of RPA when strategically applied across entire organizations.

Somil Nishar is an expert in industrial automation implementation in optimizing manufacturing and supply chain processes. With distinguished prowess in robotics, semi-robotic equipment, industrial optimization, and more, Nishar is an influential presence in the expanding domain of automation.

The journey to unlock the full potential of RPA, according to Nishar, commences with a meticulous plan that embraces a holistic view of the business landscape. Recognizing which areas stand to gain the most from automation and aligning these enhancements with broader company objectives are critical aspects of crafting an effective RPA strategy.

Nishar emphasizes the need for a profound comprehension of the business environment, coupled with the agility to adapt to its evolving needs. This involves evaluating existing technology, considering the potential for system overhauls before automation, and addressing the human aspect of change.

Moving from an individualized approach to a company-wide RPA strategy requires establishing order amidst potential chaos. Nishar advocates for a centralized governance structure that defines roles, sets standards, and consistently monitors processes. This approach ensures uniformity across the organization and simplifies the communication of automation's value proposition. Additionally, a centralized approach aids in mitigating security, compliance, and continuity concerns that may arise with a decentralized RPA implementation.

As organizations expand their automation efforts, nurturing an in-house team of RPA experts becomes paramount, according to Nishar. He underscores the value of investing in employee training to enable quicker and more efficient implementation of RPA projects. This approach not only fosters a culture of innovation but also establishes a self-sustaining environment for ongoing automation initiatives.

The true breakthrough in RPA occurs when organizations choose to overhaul entire processes rather than focusing on automating singular tasks, notes Nishar. He advocates for a holistic integration of RPA with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and natural language processing. This amalgamation results in intelligent and efficient processes capable of handling intricate tasks, marking a significant leap forward in operational excellence.

Continuous improvement stands as a cornerstone of successful RPA initiatives. Regular evaluations of performance empower organizations to pinpoint areas for refinement and identify new opportunities for automation. Staying abreast of the latest developments in RPA and related technologies not only ensures the longevity of automation efforts but also fosters a culture of innovation within the organization.

Scaling RPA to its zenith, Nishar suggests, is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires a well-thought-out plan, clear governance, internal expertise, comprehensive automation, and an unwavering commitment to continual improvement.

The potential payoffs, including substantial cost savings, heightened efficiency and accuracy, and an enhanced customer experience, underscore the significance of this transformative journey. Ultimately, RPA liberates teams to focus on strategic and creative endeavours that set businesses apart in a competitive landscape.

As the business world continues its evolution, the conversation with Somil Nishar serves as a guide to navigating the intricate terrain where innovation meets automation, creating a paradigm shift in how organizations approach operational excellence.

