Technology

Technology

Elon Musk makes it easier to get ‘blue tick’ on X, users just need to have…

There are over 550 million monthly users on X platform.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday said that X users who have 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also mentioned that those with over 5,000 verified subscriber followers will get Premium+ for free.

“Going forward, all X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free,” the X owner posted.

The announcement was welcomed by his followers, with some users asking for clarification.

“This is indeed excellent news. However, I would like to seek clarification: Are you referring to verified followers, or are you discussing subscribers within the context of X subscriptions? If it’s the second option, it seems like I only need 4,796 more subscribers,” one follower commented.

Another posted that one may have 100,000 followers but if “subscribers among them is less than 2,500, you don’t get your premium for free.”

There are over 550 million monthly users on X platform.

Earlier, in a bid to take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Musk said that X platform will soon allow its ‘Grok’ AI chatbot to more paying subscribers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

