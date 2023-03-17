Apple iPhone users gets exclusive WhatsApp feature, texting just got easier

WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users have received an exclusive WhatsApp feature with the latest update. The new WhatsApp feature for iOS uses one of the most popular features that the Cupertino based tech giant introduced with iOS 15. We are talking about the Live Text, which is one of the most loved iPhone features in years. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone users can use Live Text to copy text in photos or videos, translate languages, make a call, and more.

Live Text recognises information within your photos, videos, and images you find online. That means you can make a call, send an email, or look up directions with a tap. You can also use Live Text in the Camera app or when using Camera in apps like Notes or Reminders. After the latest WhatsApp update, Apple iPhone users can access this feature in the messaging app as well.

After the update, Apple iPhone users can extract text right out images on WhatsApp. Once you have updated the app, you will be able to see a new button that lets you copy text from the image. It is worth noting that this feature is only available on iOS 16 as WhatsApp uses iOS 16 APIs to detect text within images.