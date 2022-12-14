Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 3 get 5G cellular support with iOS 16.2 update

Airtel 5G and the Jio 5G network are now available in all the major cities across the country and since the launch of 5G network in India.

Apple has started to roll out the iOS 16.2 update for eligible iPhone users. Although the new Apple iPhone update brings in tons of new features and improvements, one feature in iOS 16.2 for which iPhone users were desperately waiting for is the 5G cellular support. With the new iOS 16.2, users of Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE 3 can access 5G services. Until now, the 5G network was only available for users of iOS 16.2 beta users.

A few months ago, Apple revealed that it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users. With the iOS 16.2 update, support for the 5G network on Apple iPhone has now extended in more than 70 countries across the globe.

Airtel 5G and the Jio 5G network are now available in all the major cities across the country and since the launch of 5G network in India, most smartphone manufacturers have rolled out updates to enable 5G network.

Apart from 5G cellular support, iOS 16.2 brings new features including Apple Music Sing, new home app architecture, disable wallpaper and notifications for always on display, lock screen sleep widget, AirTag alerts, Siri silent responses and several others.

Apple worked closely with its "carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed".

Apple performs extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users. iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content.

The support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks.

Prioritising software upgrades would enable the early adoption of 5G in India.