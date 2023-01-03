Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,909 discount, cheaper than Apple iPhone SE

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on Apple iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 is the base model in the flagship Apple iPhone 14 series that was recently launched in India. The flagship Apple iPhone model comes with almost similar design as its predecessor Apple iPhone 13 but with a better processor and a couple of new features. The Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. As mentioned earlier, the Apple iPhone 14 is the base model in the lineup that’s why it is the most affordable among the flagship models. The Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900. As we welcome the New Year 2023, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on Apple iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 base mode with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs 73,990 on Flipkart after Rs 5910 discount. In addition to this, buyers can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 69,990. Apart from this, the ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means with all the bank offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 in just Rs 46,990 from Flipkart. For context, Apple is selling the base model of 3rd gen iPhone SE with 64GB storage at a higher price than that.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.