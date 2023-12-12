Apple introduces spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max

Headlines

Mukesh Chhabra reacts to fans' high expectations from Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki: 'Yeh combination...'

China's economy in the doldrums: The ghosts of Chinese real estate sector

Who is Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal family member, to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM?

Who is Bhajan Lal, first-time MLA, set be become new Rajasthan CM?

Bhajan Lal, Sanganer MLA, to be new Rajasthan Chief Minister

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

China's economy in the doldrums: The ghosts of Chinese real estate sector

Who is Bhajan Lal, first-time MLA, set be become new Rajasthan CM?

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

Health benefits of ice bath

5 IPL legends who never won Orange Cap

Intellectual habits that reveal a lot about yourself

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Mukesh Chhabra reacts to fans' high expectations from Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki: 'Yeh combination...'

Not Kiara Advani, this actress is becoming hugely popular in India, she is now labelled as...

Lived in chawl with 5 friends, was rejected by NSD thrice, wanted to kill himself; do you know this National Awardee?

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple introduces spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max

With spatial video recording, users can leverage the advanced camera systems on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture their favourite moments in three dimensions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.2, and with that, it introduced a new option to record ‘spatial video’ on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

The company said spatial video is a groundbreaking new capability that helps users capture life’s precious moments and relive those memories on Apple Vision Pro. The new capability will be available early next year.

“We’re setting a new bar for what’s possible, enabling users to record special moments just as they happened. Spatial videos are magical, and we can’t wait for users to experience them on Apple Vision Pro early next year,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement.

With spatial video recording, users can leverage the advanced camera systems on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture their favourite moments in three dimensions.

Spatial videos are captured in 1080p at 30 frames per second in the standard dynamic range. Capturing spatial videos on an iPhone is as easy as capturing regular videos on an iPhone.

“With the Camera app open in Video mode, rotate the iPhone to landscape orientation, tap the spatial video icon, and then tap record. iPhone starts recording video from both the advanced Main and Ultra Wide cameras, and scales the field of view from the Ultra Wide camera to match that of the Main camera, which is then saved into a single video file,” the company explained.

Moreover, users can find all of the spatial videos they capture within a new Spatial album in the Photos app, and all of their spatial videos will sync across their devices with iCloud.

On Apple Vision Pro, spatial videos can be played back in a window or expanded into an immersive view that transports users back to each moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

China's economy in the doldrums: The ghosts of Chinese real estate sector

Little girl stuns internet by fearlessly handling dozens of snakes, video goes viral

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Grab best offers on serving bowls only on Amazon

India takes big step for transport sector, all new trucks to have AC cabins from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE