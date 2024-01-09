Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with Boat for new Lunar Pro LTE, call friendly watch on Flipkart at just Rs…

Jio eSIM connectivity in the new Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch will allow users to stay connected without carrying their smartphone all the time.

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has already revolutionised the telecom sector in India with the launch of affordable data plans and devices. In the past couple of years, the company shifted its focus towards smart gadgets and launched a range of smart products that are budget friendly and easy to use. Following on that path, Reliance Jio partnered with homegrown consumer tech company Boat for a new smartwatch. Now the popular Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta’s company Boat has announced the launch of new Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch in partnership with Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio. It is the first smartwatch from the company that gets support for LTE. Jio eSIM connectivity in the new Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch will allow users to stay connected without carrying their smartphone all the time. This means users will be able to make calls, send messages and do other things without a smartphone.

Priced at Rs 9999, the new Boat Lunar Pro LTE gets a stylish round dial design with two buttons on the side. It will allow users to make and receive calls and send and receive messages by using Jio eSIM connectivity. The watch is available at an exclusive launch price of Rs 9999 on Flipkart. On the purchase of the new smartwatch, buyers will get a plan worth Rs 399 with 3 months validity for free on purchase of a new Jio SIM for the Lunar Pro LTE.

The Jio eSIM connectivity with smartwatch’s built-in GPS, will also help to track routes of running, cycling, or hiking accurately. The new Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that allows users to pick from a range of fitness and health monitoring features including heart rate monitor, SpO2 and more.