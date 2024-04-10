Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio offering more benefits than Airtel under Rs 250: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs…

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India. The company was able to achieve this remarkable feat within a few years of its launch. It has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. Over the past few years, Reliance Jio has launched a range of affordable data plans and devices to cater the masses. When it comes to affordable prepaid plans, Reliance Jio is currently leading the race as it is offering more benefits than Airtel under Rs 250. Currently, Reliance Jio has two good plans under Rs 250 that are priced at Rs 179 and Rs 239. Let’s have a look at what these plans have to offer.

Reliance Jio Rs 239 recharge plan

Reliance Jio’s prepaid plan of Rs 239 is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access unlimited true 5G data, 1.5GB 5G data per day at high speed, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 179 recharge plan

The Rs 179 Reliance Jio is valid for 24 days and it allows users to access 1GB data per day with unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Here’s what Airtel offers with its respective Rs 239 and Rs 179 plans

Airtel Rs 239 recharge plan

Airtel’s prepaid plan of Rs 239 is valid for 24 days and it allows users to access unlimited 5G data, 1 GB 5G data per day at high speed, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 179 recharge plan

The Rs 179 Airtel is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access 2GB of monthly data along with unlimited calls and 300 SMS.