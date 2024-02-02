Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio announces booster plan for Jio AirFiber, 500GB data at just Rs…

Jio AirFiber users get free access to the leading OTT apps. Users can also utilize this subscription and use the apps across any device of their choice such as TV, Laptop, Mobile or Tablet.

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has revolutionised the telecom sector in India with the launch of affordable data plans and devices. India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has already taken Reliance Jio to new heights and he handed over the reins of the company to his son Akash Ambani in 2022. Over the past year, Akash Ambani’s Jio has announced few revolutionary products and one of them is Jio AirFiber. The Jio AirFiber service offers last mile connectivity to regions that are difficult to reach through physical connectivity. Initially, the Jio AirFiber was limited to just 8 cities. However in a short span of time, the company has expanded the service to 115 cities. Now to give it a much needed boost, the company has announced new booster plans that cost Rs 101 and Rs 251 respectively.

The Rs 251 data booster plan provides 500GB data and is valid for a single billing cycle. The data is limited to a single billing cycle and if you are not able to use the whole data, the remaining one isn’t carried over. On the other hand, the Rs 101 data booster plan offers 100GB data with similar benefits. As the name suggests, this is a data booster plan and one needs to have a regular Jio AirFiber or Jio AirFiber Max plan to access it. The new plan is for users who may need extra data for a limited period of time.

Jio AirFiber is like a Jio Fiber without a physical connection. Subscribers to the service will get WiFi router for ubiquitous coverage in your home or business premise, 4K smart set top box and voice-active remote.

Jio AirFiber subscription price in India starts at Rs 599 and the top of the line plan with 1000 mbps speed is priced at Rs 3999. The price of most plans are similar to the Jio AirFiber.