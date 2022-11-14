2022 Doodle for Google: Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee wins India’s Google Doodle competition, to get this massive reward

Shlok Mukherjee (Image: Sangbad Pratidin)

2022 Doodle for Google competition winner has been announced by the tech giant. Google revealed that Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee has won the 2022 Doodle for Google competition and her doodle has been featured on Google’s homepage and Google Chrome’s new tab page as well. Shlok Mukherjee captioned his Doodle "India on the center stage.” With his 2022 Doodle for Google submission, Mukherjee tried to showcase India’s scientific advancements. Mukherjee’s Doodle will be visible on Google.co.in till November 14 midnight.

The Doodle For Google contest has been held in India since 2009, and students from Class 1 to 10 can participate in the competition. As revealed by the tech giant, the entries of the students are evaluated by Google executives and a jury panel consisting of industry leaders and creative thinkers. This year's Doodle for Google competition theme was ‘In the next 25 years, my India will…’.

How much will Shlok Mukherjee get after winning 2022 Doodle for Google competition

For winning the 2022 Doodle for Google competition, Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee will receive Rs 500,000 college scholarship, Rs 200,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organization, a trophy of achievement, Google hardware devices, and fun Google collectibles.

While sharing his Doodle, Mukherjee wrote "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactical travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years.”

For 2022 Doodle for Google, the tech giant got a panel a judges that consisted of Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, comic book editor and stand-up comic Kuriakose Vaisian, social influencers and founders of Slayypoint, Abhyudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale; and Alika Bhatt, artist, teacher, YouTuber, Tedx speaker, and entrepreneur.