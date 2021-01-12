WWE champ Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID, Royal Rumble clash against Goldberg still on

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been put into isolation. WWE confirmed the news before Monay Night RAW saying that he has been placed in quarantine after testing positive.

McIntyre, who retained his WWE championship last week against Keith Lee, took part in year 2021's first battle. He was supposed to take part in this Monday Night RAW championship as well, but got his test results back on the day before the clash.

Informing on the WWE platform, McIntyre said that he was asymptomatic. “I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly," he said in the video.

"Don’t think you can’t catch it because you can. If it can happen to me it can happen to anybody. And the only way we are going to be able to stop this thing is by working together. So please, wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It’s not just to protect you but to protect everyone and their loved ones. I’ll see you all really, really soon. But until then, stay safe, " McIntyre added, as he was supposed to take on Randy Orton in the Modnay clash.

However, WWE has confirmed that his Royal Rumble clash with Legend Golberg is still on, on January 31. Goldberg made a surprise entry at the WWE last week and challenged McIntyre for the Championship clash on the night where he defeated Keith Lee. After which, McIntyre accepted the challenge on Monday.

McIntyre will be in quarantine for at least 14 days, before he can be set for the January 31, pay-per-view clash.