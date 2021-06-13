UEFA Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

The UEFA Euro 2020 is underway, Austria will be facing North Macedonia for their upcoming matchup in Group C.

Austria's warmup match against Slovakia ended up in a slightly disappointing 0-0 draw at home, however, coach Franco Foda is confident they are ready for their opener. Austria have won only one out of their last six games and have not scored in over 300 minutes either.

On the other hand, North Macedonia are the underdogs and could very much pull a few upsets. They have stunned Germany earlier this year during their World Cup qualifier match.

When will Austria vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 13.

Where will Austria vs North Macedonia 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania

