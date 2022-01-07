Adelaide International 1 ATP: Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan enter semi-finals

Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who are pairing up for the first time on the ATP tour - registered a straight-set win to enter the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP tournament on Friday.

Bopanna and Ramkumar had faced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys and defeated them 6-1 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the ATP 250 men's event.

The unseeded Indian pair will next face the fourth-seeded Bosnian-Mexican duo of Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez for a spot in the final.

Later in the day, India's Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok will take on local favourites Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA 500 event.

Talking about the Adelaide event, it is a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.