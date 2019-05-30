Headlines

Hema Malini calls OTT 'time pass', says it can't match films like Gadar 2 and Pathaan: 'People love to see...'

Amid love jihad debate, Naseeruddin Shah reveals wife Ratna Pathak Shah never thought of converting: 'Mazhab kaise...'

Kalki Koechlin says her skin colour limits her roles in Bollywood: 'The identity of a half Indian and...'

Silambarasan TR ordered by court to furnish Rs 1 crore security in dispute about him not completing Corona Kumar

Meet US man in love with India who runs Rs 110 crore per year biz in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad

Sports

Neymar limps out of Brazil training ahead of Copa America kick-off

The Copa America starts on June 14, with Brazil playing Bolivia on the opening day.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2019, 02:26 PM IST

Neymar sat out Brazil's training session, a day after he limped off the field with knee pains as the team began its Copa America preparations.

Brazil's soccer confederation said in a statement that the striker would undergo physiotherapy and gym sessions instead of practising with the rest of the team at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro. The 27-year-old exited Tuesday's first full training after feeling pain in his left knee. He is still expected to play a friendly against Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia.

The Copa America starts on June 14, with Brazil playing Bolivia on the opening day.

Neymar has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since he injured his right foot's fifth metatarsal in January. Striker Gabriel Jesus said Neymar "obviously is not 100%, but he is at 90%." "He is doing well, which is great for us," Jesus told a news conference.

Neymar was also stripped of the captaincy by coach Tite this week, but neither spoken publicly about the decision yet. Veteran defender Dani Alves will wear the armband during the Copa America.

