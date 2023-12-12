Most searched cricketer in the world on Google in 2023, he’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins

When you look at social media platforms, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins and others were among the most trending players in the world.

Google has rolled out Year in Search 2023 in which the company has highlighted most searched people across various categories. The report by Google also includes names of most searched athletes around the world and that also includes cricketers. Due to ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, cricket was a hot topic and as players marked new achievements, curiosity to know about them reached new heights. When you look at social media platforms, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins and others were among the most trending players in the world. But none of these players were among the most searched athletes in the world. As per Google’s report, the most searched cricketer in the world on Google in 2023 is New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. The Indian-origin opening batter stood at 8th spot in the global athletes list dominated by Damar Hamlin. India’s star batter Shubman Gill is right behind Rachin Ravindra at 9th spot. Rachin made his World Cup debut in the 2023 edition and left everyone surprised with his powerful performance.

Rachin Ravindra was the highest run scorer for New Zealand in the recent ODI World Cup. Ravindra, who hails from New Zealand's capital city of Wellington, was born to Indian parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa Krishnamurthy. The batter has played for New Zealand in the 2016 U19 World Cup and the 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup. He also played in India during his off-seasons.

He made his List A debut against Pakistan and it was in November 2020, he was named in the New Zealand A cricket team for practice matches. He was also a part of the Kiwi squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June against India in England. As for his international debut, it was against Bangladesh in September 2021 in a five-match T20I series, in which New Zealand eventually lost 2-3.