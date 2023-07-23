Headlines

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Despite being a regular attendee of Kohli's matches at the stadium, Kartik has never had the chance to meet his idol in person.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Virat Kohli is not only revered for his exceptional prowess on the cricket field, but also for his impeccable fashion sense and captivating appearance. As fans strive to emulate his style, one individual from Haryana, Kartik Sharma, has garnered widespread attention due to his striking resemblance to the cricketing superstar. With an uncanny likeness that leaves people astounded, Kartik has become a sensation on various social media platforms.

As his pictures and videos gained viral status, it was unveiled that Kartik's professional expertise lies in an entirely distinct domain - he is a highly accomplished software engineer.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Kartik Sharma said, “I know what you’re thinking, but nope, I’m not Virat Kohli. Wherever I go, people mistake me for him. Some even want to take pictures. Even though I couldn’t take it up professionally, cricket has been my passion and watching Virat Kohli play makes me a better player.”

In the video clip, Kartik Sharma can be seen surrounded by a crowd of enthusiastic fans of Virat Kohli, eagerly taking pictures with him. Despite being a regular attendee of Kohli's matches at the stadium, Kartik has never had the chance to meet his idol in person.

Expressing his deep admiration for the renowned cricketer, Kartik states, "I fervently hope to meet him one day and convey that I am his most ardent supporter."

Since its upload on July 21, the video has amassed an impressive 10 million views. Social media users have been captivated by Kartik's striking resemblance to the Indian cricket star, causing quite a stir. However, there have also been some playful and witty responses from others.

One user wrote, ''Conspiracy theory...maybe he does replace Virat on certain days and we will never know.''

Another commented, ''There's a difference between looking like someone and trying to look like someone.'' A third said, ''U actually look like him, lucky u.''

Virat Kohli astounded his fans last year by sharing a captivating photograph of himself surrounded by a group of men, each bearing an uncanny resemblance to him. Adding to the allure, these individuals were all attired in matching outfits.

A few months ago, a food blogger came across an intriguing discovery - a doppelgänger of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who happens to own a chaat stall in the city of Gwalior, located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Upon stumbling upon this fascinating find, the video showcasing this uncanny resemblance immediately caught the attention of viewers. The footage unveiled a street vendor, diligently serving delectable chaat on the bustling streets of Gwalior. What made this vendor truly remarkable was not only his striking physical resemblance to the esteemed politician, but also his choice of attire, which mirrored that of Arvind Kejriwal himself. From the iconic Kejriwal glasses to the signature cap and sweater, this vendor effortlessly embodied the distinctive style associated with the Chief Minister.

