Sports

Man Utd vs AZ, UEFA Europa League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Manchester United lock horns with AZ on home turf in the Europa League on Thursday at the Old Trafford.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 10:56 PM IST

Manchester United lock horns with AZ on home turf in the Europa League on Thursday at the Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already secured their place in the second round but will be looking for a win tonight against the dutch side who are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

 

When and where to watch Manchester United vs AZ

Where and when is the Manchester United vs AZ, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Manchester United vs AZ, UEFA Europa League match will be played on December 13, 2019, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

 

What time does the Manchester United vs AZ, Europa League match begin?

The Manchester United vs AZ match will begin at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday(Wednesday midnight). 

 

Where to watch Manchester United vs AZ, Europa League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs AZ live telecast will be on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs AZ live streaming?

The Manchester United vs AZ live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

 

Manchester United vs AZ: Predicted Starting XIs 

Manchester United: Romero; Young, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Williams; Garner, Matic; Mata, Gomes, Chong; Greenwood

AZ: Bizot; Sugawara, Vlaar, Wuytens, Wijndal; Midtsjo, De Wit, Koopmeiners; Stengs, Boadu, Idrissi

