Kylian Mbappe’s latest tantrum at PSG puts Neymar, Lionel Messi at risk of being dropped: Report

File Photo

Despite the likes of GOAT Lionel Messi and Brazilian superstar Neymar in line up, Kylian Mbappe is the most important player for French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe has leverage in the proceedings at PSG like no other player.

Mbappe renewed his contract with the French Ligue 1 champions on the condition of having maximum privileges at the club. Mbappe is now reportedly looking to take advantage of his special status at PSG by bringing about a change that could see one of the other two superstars lose their place in the starting line up.

The World Cup winner is reportedly not happy with the current formation at PSG. Unsatisfied with the system of manager Christophe Galtier, Mbappe wants to get a few things changed. The star striker is apparently not feeling free enough in his position and feels limited by the current set up. He wants the PSG formation to be brought closer to the one in which he plays for France and feels more at home.

Mbappe wants a change in the formation at PSG to bring in a second striker along with him, Marca reported citing Le Parisien. This could mean that either Messi or Neymar may have to make way and start from the bench.

The second striker could possibly be Hugo Ekitike, the 20-year-old French sensation who is already on the books of PSG and rapidly rising in stature.

If Mbappe exercises his authority, Galtier and PSG may have to do away with one of the star South Americans. With Messi having been in great form this season with 11 goals already under his belt, it seems that Neymar is the one more likely to lose his starting berth if Mbappe’s reported wish is answered.

